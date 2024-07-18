Goldman Sachs MD leaves for JPMorgan in London after 17 years

As Goldman Sachs' engineering contingent has grown over the past decades, so too has its number of 'lifer' MDs who worked their way up from analyst to MD. In London, one such technologist has finally left, making the switch to... JPMorgan.

Holly Osborne spent 17 years at Goldman, latterly leading an engineering team in Goldman's transaction banking team, TxB. She's understood to be joining JPMorgan as head of business resiliency technology.

Osborne says her experience at Goldman was "phenomenal." She joined the bank in 2007 after graduating from Oxford and made MD in 2021. As well as TxB, she's also worked in corporate treasury technology, and spent her earlier career in controllers technology.

TxB has been said to be a good place for engineers to work due to its high quality tech stack. Not all engineers in the team are equally enthusiastic, though. One insider says the team is "very sales-driven," and that its salespeople receive significantly more praise and recognition. The insider suggests TxB's tech stack is more a selling strategy than anything else. We've noted in the past that TxB engineers also say it has "one of the worst WLB for engineering."

Osborne isn't the only senior female MD to leave Goldman Sachs this week. Emily Thorn, head of consumer advocacy in New York. has left for private equity firm Carlyle. She'll be working closely with another Goldman alumni, ex-president Harvey Schwartz, as she's joining as an MD in the executive office.

