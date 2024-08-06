Discover your dream Career
5
Advice

Goldman Sachs interview questions: the definitive list

by Zeno Toulon
1 minute ago
6 minute read
Goldman Sachs interview questions: the definitive list

If you’ve landed an on-site interview with Goldman Sachs, you might be worried about it. You probably should be.

You’ve done great to get this far, but the process is still far from over. Luckily, you’ve probably already done a HireVue interview – which means that you’ve already got an idea of what sort of questions to expect.

Still, in-person interviews are a bit different. You’ll want to be interesting, build a connection, and generally be as charming as you are well-qualified – and you’ll certainly have to be well-qualified to get all the way to the interview stage.

The questions below have been pulled from a variety of sources, including Glassdoor, Wall Street Oasis, and Reddit, and they’re overwhelmingly questions that have been reported by entry-level positions for analysts and associates.

101 Goldman Sachs interview questions

Why do you want to join us?

Walk me through your CV.

Why Goldman Sachs?

Why do you want to work in banking/sales/trading/etc.?

How does Goldman Sachs make money?

What do you think [your role] does?

Explain the Greeks and how they impact option prices

Does a car wash or a gym have a higher CapEx?

How do you manage a difficult conversation?

What is an example of a time when you had to use technical skills to solve a problem?

Describe one time where you took a leadership position in a group project.

How many tennis balls can fit in a [Boeing] 747?

Perform a DCF model for me.

Walk me through a paper LBO.

Describe a challenge you once faced in a project.

What is a conflict you have faced before and how did you solve it?

Where do you see yourself in five years?

How do you work in fast-paced environments?

How are companies valued?

Who is the CEO of Goldman Sachs?

What sectors are you currently interested in?

Why are you interested in this position?

Why do you think you’ll be a good fit for Goldman Sachs?

Give me an example of when you persisted through something difficult.

What’s the difference between a cross default and a cross acceleration?

Why did you choose to study [your major]?

How do you find coefficients in the market?

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

What’s your take on the global financial crisis?

What’s the business model of the last project you worked on?

What’s your Cumulative Performance Index (CPI)?

What is the riskiest sector: Telecommunications, Aviation, or Retail?

Walk me through a previous deal you worked on.

A new team member has joined a project you have been working on. What is your approach?

If a team member sends you an email with incorrect materials that makes it difficult for you to complete an urgent task, but had already left for the day, would you call them?

What is something you’re proud of that isn’t on your resume/CV?

If you were aware that one of your co-workers was doing something unethical, what would you do?

How do options work?

What interests you about world markets?

If your project partner had a sudden personal emergency, what would you do?

What did you do at your last job?

Describe a time you were under pressure.

Pitch me a stock you’d like to invest in.

Tell me about [sector].

How would you go about getting information in a timely manner from an outside entity?

Describe a recent news event you saw and its impact on markets.

How do you see yourself getting to know your new colleagues?

What was your favorite thing you studied?

What do you think of cryptocurrencies?

What are the different kinds of Financial Instruments?

What are the main businesses of Goldman Sachs?

What kind of risk does each business area have?

What are bonds?

What are the risks associated with bonds?

How do you mitigate the risk associated with a Financial Instrument/bond?

How do you perform a risk assessment?

What do you do if someone criticizes your work?

How do you promote team building?

Tell me about a time when you learned from a mistake.

Tell me a time when a team member wasn’t contributing to a project. How did you handle that?

Why are you leaving your current role?

Why should we hire you?

How have your past experiences influenced your career decisions?

Tell us about a time you’ve had to meet performance metrics.

Describe a time you had to complete a complex task in an unconventional way.

How do you communicate with stakeholders?

What is something you read about in the news that may be applicable to Goldman Sachs?

Where will the markets be in a year’s time?

How do you deal with having 2 or 3 critical deadlines before EoD?

How would you deal with a situation in which a client wants a disclosure from you that would violate the bank’s policies?

How did you prepare for this interview?

Pitch a short stock.

What would you do if you sent a report and found a mistake?

Talk about a time you were under pressure.

What was your thesis about?

How do you handle an irritated client?

Given the current macroeconomic situation, how would the valuation of a company via DCF be affected?

How do the three financial statements fit together?

What does a bank do?

What does an investment bank do?

What’s your view on the cost of capital environment?

Would you rather invest in [Stock A] or [Stock B]?

What is your perception of Goldman Sachs?

Tell me about a deal you recently saw in the news.

How many gas stations are there in the USA?

Tell us about a time you remained motivated on an important project even after facing several setbacks. How did you deal with the setbacks?

How many degrees does the angle have when a clock shows 11:55?

Describe a time when you had to decline an opportunity due to certain circumstances; what was your decision-making process?

Tell us about a time you were working with a colleague that gave you pushback.

How do you fit Goldman Sachs’ culture?

What’s the best project you’ve worked on?

What is the relationship between bond prices and interest rates?

Tell us about a time when a team member didn’t pull their weight.

What are your future aspirations?

How do you manage your time?

How do you see interest rates changing in the next six months?

How would you set your own targets?

What would you do if someone took credit for your work?

How do you handle negative feedback?

How do your goals in life intersect with working at Goldman Sachs?

What do you hope to get out of this job?

Zeno Toulon Reporter
5 comments
  • fu
    fukatsoft
    14 September 2020

  • mu
    muni
    10 October 2019

    yes - mark short - not your typical goldmanite.. Plymouth U
    ni grad. Begun career in BO at Dresdner

  • J.
    J. Lai
    13 November 2017

    Any thoughts on the Goldman MD class announced last week? Any surprises?

  • el
    elenaR
    16 November 2016

    Are these questions for the video interview? I heard that there are more behavioral questions such as " tell me a time when your manager held you accountable for something"

