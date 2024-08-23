Discover your dream Career
How to get a job at Goldman Sachs - the inside track

by Zeno Toulon
5 hours ago
6 minute read
How to get a job at Goldman Sachs - the inside track

Everyone wants a job at Goldman Sachs. Including you. But how do you stand out?

If you want to work for Goldman Sachs you will definitely have to stand out. The bank as a whole has an acceptance rate for job applicants of around 0.33%. Its internships have an acceptance rate of 0.8% - 315,000 people applied to just 2,500 or so roles. And the toughest parts of any investment bank to get into – the M&A or capital markets teams – are even more picky.

If you want to get in, you have to stand out. Here’s how to do that at “the” Goldman Sachs.

The ideal Goldman Sachs CV/resume and cover letter

Writing the ideal resume is both a work of art and a science, and there’s no need to repeat anything that you probably know already. The particular demands of Goldman Sachs recruiters from a resume/CV is something we’ve written about here.

In a nutshell – your resume should be very much tailored to your application, it should be tightly written (and, by extension, deeply relevant), and ideally it should contain bullet points. Goldman likes bullet points, apparently. Within reason, of course: Vicki Tung, Goldman’s global head of talent acquisition, told Insider last year that “resume padding” should be avoided.

Candidates with multiple, minor (or short timeframe) accomplishments can be seen as a red flag. A discerning Goldman recruiter could very possibly see these as activities undertaken for CV points instead of out of pure love of… Finance society volunteering, or whatever else. Quality over quantity, Tung says.

Cover letters are a more delicate art. A lot of tech companies are discarding them, but they’re still popular in banking – and what’s more, Goldman recruiters love them. They love cover letters so much that they even have their own, special format for them. Long story short, it needs to be circa 300 words long, to explain your interest in the role, in the firm, your suitability, and take a few points from your CV to substantiate why exactly. This is also the best place to namedrop if you've done some/any networking.

Oh, and yes, you can even plug your CV into ChatGPT and give it the Goldman Sachs parameters – but fair warning, it probably won’t be good enough.

Standing out on your CV/resume is as important as during your interview (more on that later). Ex-Goldman banker Will McTighe says that applications to the firm are often “very generic”, on account of the impeccable academics and similar finance-society template of every candidate. “Most people have quirks,” he says. You need to show yours.

“Demonstrate how interesting you are,” advises McTighe. That means doing “something a bit crazy that people think is a bit nuts.” His own quirks include ultra-marathoning from Oxford to London, despite having never run a marathon before, as well as learning Mandarin, ski instruction, and various sports.

Being interesting might even overshadow your academic background – a former Goldman recruiter we spoke to a few years ago noted that an English Literature student wrote such a brilliant and “off the wall” cover letter that they brought him in for an interview. Why? Because he showed that he was imaginative, innovative, and interesting.

McTighe did specify, however, that not all quirks have to be physical - Maybe consider birdwatching. What is sure, however, is that you shouldn’t hide what differentiates you – it should be as much on your resume as your academic record is.

Your Goldman Sachs HireVue and Super Day interviews

Assuming you meet the tight the academic requirements of your application, your first step in the application process is then a HireVue interview. It’s straightforward, and we spoke to HireVue ourselves to write a guide for you. Goldman’s isn’t especially different – but we do have a list of particular questions that the bank has used here.

If you pass, you’ll be invited to a super day – a marathon of interviews, extending across several hours. You should get a response from the bank about your success within 48 hours, Tung says.

Standing out in your Goldman Sachs interview

Okay, so your resume held up, you listened to our HireVue advice – now you’ve got interviews.

Most questions will be situational-behavioral. "We will ask students how they handle various scenarios where integrity may be in question,” Tung told Business Insider, “and depending on their answer, that's where we determine whether or not somebody's going to move forward in our process or not."

Tung also suggests you “think in threes”. What that means is to, essentially, quantify yourself – you contributed X, got Y result, leading to Z. Not only that format, but that philosophy. Embed numerical changes in your thought processes. Think S.T.A.R. technique.

Her last suggestion is self-evident; be well-informed. Not just on current affairs, but on the banking industry and Goldman Sachs itself. "To stand apart is to know what you're talking about and know that you want us as much as we want you," she said. This means that “doing your research is critical."

You may also want to show grit. In a recent episode of The David Rubenstein show, Goldman’s CEO, David Solomon, put one virtue above all others for applicants: tenacity. “One of the things we look for is people that are smart,” he said, “but [also] people that want to work hard, people that believe in excellence.” That means “people that have proven that they’ve got grit and dedication and an ability to succeed.” And that includes “being able to dust themselves off and keep going.”

You can download the eFinancialCareers Banking Career Guide here.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORZeno Toulon Reporter
