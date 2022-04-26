Discover your dream Career
2
Can you move from engineering to finance?

"I'm an engineer. I want to become an algo developer in finance"

by Luca Panno
26 April 2022
2 minute read
"I'm an engineer. I want to become an algo developer in finance"

I am a mechanical engineer. I have been doing this job for 17 years and I would now like to move into a developer job in the financial services industry. How viable is this?

In my current role I design mechanical equipment and software for infrastructure like wind turbines. It's a job I enjoy, but my real passion has become financial markets.

In my spare time, I write algorithms for automated futures trading and study financial markets mechanics. I spend a lot of time looking at real time orders and familiarizing myself with concepts like iceberg orders and stop-loss orders. I'm a quick learner.

I have a mathematics and statistics background and I can program in C, Python and Matlab. I'm competent at data analysis and can quickly create solutions - it's something I do all the time in my engineering job.

What are my chances of moving into finance? I applied for financial services jobs five years ago, but I had very little success at the time. Have things changed? As an engineer, I have managed teams of between 10 and 60 people. I am very willing to start as a junior team member in the financial services industry.

Please provide advice in the comments box below.

Photo by Mert Kahveci on Unsplash

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com

AUTHORLuca Panno Insider Comment
2 comments
  • Ri
    Richard Hickling
    28 April 2022

    I suggest you try two things: 1) create a Github repo and publish your strategies there, 2) start trading crypto. The reason for 2) is that you're a equal player on crypto, so if your strategies work there, they'll work anywhere. When you go to an employer, you can talk about your trading and point them to the repo. You may also find this helpful https://youtu.be/kvrczFniwCI.

  • SA
    SA
    28 April 2022

    Recently came across the below article on Quantstart, which may help:
    https://www.quantstart.com/...

