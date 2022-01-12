"Should I quit my banking job to become a C++ developer?"

I want to leave my front office banking job and become a developer in a similar area. Has anyone done this, and can anyone give me any advice?

Without giving away my true identity, I can say that I'm an executive with over a decade experience in capital markets and that I was an electrical engineer for 10 years previously. I'm financially independent and at a point in my career where I need new challenges. I want to return to programming, and to do it in an industry I love.

I'm able to code in two languages - Java and C++, but I haven't coded in either language professionally. I'm self-taught in both, and coding is something I love - when I was coding in the past, I would code all night and not even realize how much time had passed.

How can I make the switch? I appreciate that I won't be able to walk into a well-paid coding job, but do I have any chance of moving into an entry level position? Does it matter that I'm older than most junior developers? Feedback in the comments section would be much appreciated.

Gabriel Baxter is a pseudonym

