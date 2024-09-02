Discover your dream Career
Financial

Fancy French boutique bank hires senior banker after six month break

by Sarah Butcher
9 hours ago
2 minute read
Fancy French boutique bank hires senior banker after six month break

Les vacances are over. In France, people are back in the office, and this includes a senior banker who's been on the beach for longer than most. 

Fabien De Smet was the head of investment banking for continental Europe at Berenberg until he was placed at risk in a round of job cuts in November 2023. He officially left in February 2024, but now he's back. - De Smet has joined Altamoda, the Paris-based M&A boutique run by former Rothschild Grégoire Heuzé.

De Smet's very long vacation is understood to have involved a period of gardening leave, followed by a summer holiday with his family. He's joined Altamoda as a managing director in the Paris office. 

Founded in 2021 after Heuzé left US boutique Centerview just seven months after joining, Altamoda now has eight bankers and two executive assistants according to its own website. De Smet will presumably slot in beneath Heuzé and Stéphane Zeghbib, a former Morgan Stanley and Zaoui & Co. banker who joined as a partner last June.

As we observed last year, Altamoda seems to have a thing for hiring graduates of elite French educational institutions. Zeghib went to École Polytechnique.  Heuzé went to Sciences Po. De Smet is an off-piste option and attended Ichec in Brussels. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
