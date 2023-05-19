Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

by Sarah Butcher
19 May 2023
2 minute read
The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

Have you attend an elite French Grande École? Have you worked for a top bank or boutique, either in London or Paris? Would you like to work with someone who possibly knows Emmanuel Macron?

Altamoda Partners appears to be hiring.

The boutique, which was founded by former Rothschild banker Grégoire Heuzé after his brief dalliance with the Paris office of Centerview in 2021, yesterday revealed the addition of Stéphane Zeghbib, who spent the past 10 years as a managing director at Zaoui & Co. in London. Zeghbib, who is returning to Paris for the role, is joining as a partner and didn't respond to a request to comment for this article.

He's not Heuzé's only hire. Altamoda has spent much of the past year adding juniors and VPs from the finest banks and the finest French schools. They include the likes of Guillaume Desombre, a former Perella Weinberg Associate (Columbia and CentraleSupélec); Julien Khabache (Sciences Po, Panthéon-Sorbonne) and Alessandro Phaedonos (Rothschild, Paris Dauphine). Most are junior and joined last year, but the arrival of Zeghbib suggests hiring is still happening.

As a new arrival on the scene, Altamoda unsurprisingly ranked outside the top ten for French M&A fees in the first quarter. However, its website details its participation in at least three large deals so far this year, including the €4bn merger between WebHelp and Concentrix. 

If you aspire to work with French banking royalty in a rarefied new boutique, this may be your moment.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Investor Relations & Fundraising Analyst - Private Equity (Real Estate)
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Ex-BNP director to lead crypto exchange's Hong Kong arm

Ex-BNP director to lead crypto exchange's Hong Kong arm

Jefferies' new job cuts are just some underperformers

Jefferies' new job cuts are just some underperformers

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

The public college whose quant grads earn more than Princeton's

The public college whose quant grads earn more than Princeton's

The internship outside of finance that could get you a job at Citadel

The internship outside of finance that could get you a job at Citadel

Related articles

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?
Financial

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
“ESG is fundamentally not understood by the finance industry”
Financial

“ESG is fundamentally not understood by the finance industry”

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan’s most senior asset managers never leave
Financial

JPMorgan’s most senior asset managers never leave

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan is investing $200m in bankers and traders this year
Financial

JPMorgan is investing $200m in bankers and traders this year

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.