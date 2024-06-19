Discover your dream Career
Ex-Goldman Sachs MD: AI will eliminate junior coders by 2028

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-Goldman Sachs MD: AI will eliminate junior coders by 2028

If you think your job as a junior developer in a bank is immune to the threat from generative AI, then one ex-Goldman Sachs managing director (MD), suggests you might want to think again. 

Kwame Nyanning was global head of design for the firm's asset and wealth management division from 2022 to 2024, based in London. Talking to eFinancialCareers, he predicts that  "in another three or four years, you're not going to need junior developers to code stuff." By that point, specialized AI agents, potentially proprietary ones, "will be able to whip up whatever it is that you need." Because of this, he says the "pipeline of hiring people and maturing them is going to be dramatically impacted."

As this occurs, Nyanning expects the nature of junior technology roles to change; he thinks "what we'll probably see is that a lot of architect work will be forced onto some of the more junior folks, and the architects will then have to start thinking a bit more holistically." Junior technologists will get an earlier look at "how it all hangs together" than developers of the past, starting with "system level, component level microservices."

If you're a mid-level technologist, this means your job may evolve. In the future, you may need to take on business and customer-centric responsibilities. That mindset has always been required to reach the very top of tech in banking, but younger technologists of the future will be expected to master it even faster.

Nyanning left banking to found a consultancy focused on agentic AI use cases, Agxency.ai. Back in finance, others have similar predictions for coding going the way of the Dodo. Barclays' global head of FIG banking suggests demand for coders has already fallen 88%, while UBS' chief economist has called the skill a stranded asset. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Alex McMurray
