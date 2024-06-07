London fintech's ex-Deutsche Bank AI head made a 'Lovecraftian' new AI system

Egor Kraev, country manager for Switzerland and head of AI at payments fintech Wise, isn't keeping all his AI exploits in-house. He's recently announced himself as the founder of a new open-source AI framework, and taken some unique inspiration in its branding.

Kraev's new creation, Motleycrew.ai, is designed to combine and integrate AI agents into a workflow. Agents, if you're not aware, are essentially programs within LLMs which optimize them for specific tasks across various fields, either calling in relevant external data or sifting out irrelevant data within. Github data suggests work started on the project back in April.

Motleycrew.ai's website is full Lovecraftian influence. Abundant eyeballs and tentacles represent knowledge and "the squishy reality we're trying to capture it in", respectively.

Kraev's background contains considerably less cosmic horror. He worked in algorithmic trading, initially as a quant for four years at UBS, then moved to Deutsche Bank, eventually becoming global co-head of business architecture in markets electronic trading. That space already has companies looking to specialize their AI bots. Hedge fund Balyasny, for example, has developed 'BAM ChatGPT' for its staff, designed to "proactively push relevant information."

