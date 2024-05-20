Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Credit Suisse tech leader the latest MD to join this Japanese bank

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
2 minute read
Credit Suisse tech leader the latest MD to join this Japanese bank

Sumito Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has been busy hiring a number of MDs from major US and European banks in 2024. Its latest addition, an MD from Credit Suisse, is a veteran of engineering management in London.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Maria Hooton joined SMBC this month as its head of cross-product platforms, working under the EMEA CIO. She spent the last nine years at Credit Suisse and was most recently global head of cross-divisional process industrialization engineering platforms. 

Hooton has held directorial roles in banking since 1999, when she joined JPMorgan as an ED. SMBC isn't her first role at a Japanese bank, either; she's had two stints at the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, latterly being interim director of treasury operations change programs. 

For SMBC, meanwhile, this isn't the first Credit Suisse MD in London it's picked up in 2024, having hired Sabine Chappard back in February. The bank has also been hiring other tech leaders recently, too; Samantha Howland joined last month as head of cyber resilience after six years at the FCA.

2024 Glassdoor reviews for SMBC praise its "stable, nice atmosphere" and positive work-life balance. Working on Credit Suisse tech in 2024, meanwhile, is enough to keep you awake at night. The transformation efforts are proving costly for the Swiss bank, and Sergio Ermotti has warned that technology transformation in partciular could hamper cost cutting. It's not clear whether Hooton left of her own accord, but the many Credit Suisse technologists departing, isn't making things any easier.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left

UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left

Now Citi's managing directors are being deprived of their executive assistants

Now Citi's managing directors are being deprived of their executive assistants

Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Top Articles
Hedge fund's 'Marmite' boss strikes again

Hedge fund's 'Marmite' boss strikes again

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

JPMorgan accepts less than 1% of intern applications and trains everyone in LLMs

JPMorgan accepts less than 1% of intern applications and trains everyone in LLMs

The qualifications you need to work in banking, trading, and more

The qualifications you need to work in banking, trading, and more

An electronic trading MD left BNP Paribas in London for a fintech in Paris

An electronic trading MD left BNP Paribas in London for a fintech in Paris

Recommended Jobs
Investment Manager / Associate - Private Equity
C C Consortium Management Limited
London, United Kingdom
Hunter Bond
Technical Business Analyst - Leading Trading Firm
Hunter Bond
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst (hybrid BA remit) - Leading Hedge Fund - £120-150k total comp (+sign-on bonus)
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Elevate Partners
Investment Associate - Cimate Fund
Elevate Partners
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Associate, Private Equity – Full Control Mid-market Buy-out
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Associate (Tech and Healthcare Mid and Large Cap)
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

XTX Markets' UK pay averaged £338k each in one of its entities
Tech

XTX Markets' UK pay averaged £338k each in one of its entities

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm
Tech

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring
Tech

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left
Tech

UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left

14 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.