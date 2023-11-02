"I got offers from Citadel and Two Sigma... I'm staying in big tech"

I'm a software engineer with over a decade of experience in a major tech company. I'm looking to make a move and have the luxury of multiple offers in hand, some of which are in financial services. However, I'm leaning towards staying on the West Coast.

The first problem I've heard is that the technology and infrastructure isn't very advanced, but the biggest issue is the culture. It's all about making money; your compensation is a ratio of how much money you can make for the company, which means your work-life balance will get ****ed up.

That doesn't mean things are perfect in tech. Work-life balance has gotten worse, especially compared to COVID times. All tech companies are getting stricter; they expect more, and the extra commuting to the office doesn't help.

I've got offers from Two Sigma and Citadel, are either of them worth leaving tech for? Let me know in the comments.

Gill Bates is a pseudonym

