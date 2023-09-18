Discover your dream Career
UBS still hiring externally as Credit Suisse people find jobs elsewhere

by Zeno Toulon
18 September 2023
2 minute read
UBS still hiring externally as Credit Suisse people find jobs elsewhere

UBS might have put more and more people Credit Suisse people on the chopping block, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for fresh faces in the right departments. New people are joining just fine.

Amelie Lonergan Vassort is among the arrivals. Vassort joined UBS in New York this month as head of prime brokerage sales. She joined from Morgan Stanley, where she was (also) in the prime brokerage sales team.  

On the other hand, Alex Tyo is a good example of the Credit Suisse talent that’s leaving. Tyo spent 13 years at the Swiss bank in New York, most recently as MD and head of US rates flow structuring. He joined BNP Paribas last week as an MD in the rates solutions and structuring team.

Vassort's arrival is perhaps unsurprising. - UBS can't pick up Credit Suisse people for prime sales because Credit Suisse closed its prime business post-the Archegos disaster. However, UBS could probably have hired Tyo for its rates flow structuring team if it felt minded to. - Rates isn't having a good year, but that isn't stopping banks like Santander and BNP from strengthening their teams. 

