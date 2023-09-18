Discover your dream Career
Santander hired a new head of rates solutions from Goldman Sachs

by Sarah Butcher
18 September 2023
Santander isn't only hiring senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse. It's also hiring senior rates sales professionals from Goldman Sachs.

Andrew Ruffell, who previously spent 10 and a half years at Goldman's London office in rates sales, has just joined Santander's corporate and investment bank as head of UK rates sales. 

The FCA Register shows him leaving Goldman on September 6th.

Ruffell's arrival at Santander comes amidst various moves in the macro trading space, where revenues this year are down substantially on 2022. Deutsche Bank in particular has been leaking people it hired in recent years, especially those who came from Morgan Stanley. 

Some DB exits, like Kilian Frensch - the popular head of European rates swaps, have yet to resurface. Frensch is not thought to be joining Santander, however.

Photo by Olivier Collet on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
