Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
2 minute read
The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

If you're looking for fintech internship opportunities in Singapore, Grab cannot be ignored. The Singapore based payments fintech brings in a number of interns from a wide range of universities, but it definitely has its favorites.

Out of all the interns, past and present, that we could see, we found that more than 45% of them went to the National University of Singapore. Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University were some ways behind, with 21% and 19% of interns going to each, respectively.

The only other university of note is Imperial College London, where 4% of Grab's Singaporean interns came from. London appears to be a popular city for Grab, which has also hired interns from the University of London before. It's also begun hiring interns in London, hiring Imperial College student Saran Punpipatpaiboon in July.

For the vast majority of these students, Grab is not their first internship. Previous companies interns have worked for include Amazon, DBS Bank, consultancies like Accenture and Deloitte, and even Grab's digibank venture, GxS Bank.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
