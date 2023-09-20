Discover your dream Career
Technology

JPMorgan wants agile VPs on $190k to turn bankers into devs

by Alex McMurray
21 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan has been on the low-code/no-code train for some time now, professing its support for citizen development more than most companies in financial services. It's continuing to do so in its risk and compliance teams by hiring a number of Vice Presidents to work as 'citizen developers' in the UK. 

They'll be based in...Bournemouth. JPMorgan is currently looking for a Bournemouth-based VP who will be "enabling citizen development utilizing intelligent automation technologies." It's also hiring for an agility coach in New Jersey on the same team, with both roles showing the New Jersey salary range of $137.75k to $190k, even though one is only available in the UK.

Citizen developers, a growing trend in the tech world, are business specialists with little or no coding experience. They use automated platforms and tools that let them get involved in the software development process. 

Some of JPMorgan's citizen developers have risen through the internal ranks. It relocated Marcus Grant, part-time wedding DJ, full-time product manager to the bank's seaside office to be a learning product lead for data and AI. He obtained a citizen development credential via automation platform UiPath in 2021.

Elsewhere in the UK, its Glasgow office is recruiting a lead UX/UI engineer within the compliance, control and regulatory team to use "new and leading-edge technologies" while requesting "experience with citizen development."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
