Tell us who your ideal employer in financial services is

Financial services firms are not all created equal. Whether it's compensation, culture, approach to hybrid working and more, there are firms that thrive in each area and firms that fall. As for the best firms of all... well, we don't know yet.

That's where you come in. We're dusting off our ideal employer survey after a brief sabbatical to find out which companies people want to work for the most of all in financial services. It's not just investment banking either, we want to know the hedge funds, private equity firms and even fintech startups that have caught your eyes the most, and we want to know how they did it.

Click here to participate.

We'll share your responses on the site in the third quarter of 2024, dishing out rewards to the most popular employers across a range of categories. If that's not enough for you, another bonus is that, when you complete the survey, we'll enter you for a prize draw with the opportunity to win £1k ($1.3k) subject to the conditions detailed at the end of the questionnaire.

Thank you for taking part. 🔥

