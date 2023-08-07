Discover your dream Career
Hedge fund Brevan Howard's hiring spree adds veteran tech lead

by Alex McMurray
7 August 2023
2 minute read
Hedge fund Brevan Howard's hiring spree adds veteran tech lead

Brevan Howard has been busy in 2023, very busy. It's recruited a swathe of senior officials from a variety of places, from Goldman Sachs VPs to top buy-side strats. The newest addition to the list is Steven Kordik, a technologist with an extensive history in both hedge funds and investment banks

Kordik joins from another hedge fund, Schonfeld,  where he was North American head of platform support for two and a half years. Among his accomplishments in that role, he notes that he "proposed and secured funding and headcount approvals to establish a new L1 support function," giving junior technologists with aspirations of working at Brevan Howard a reason to be hopeful.

Kordik was also at successful yet controversial hedge fund Bridgewater Associates for two and a half years as an execution management systems team lead and a connectivity team lead. His work there included designing and implementing automation tools as well as scaling trade platforms.

Prior to his hedge fund roles, Kordik had an extensive history in investment banking. He held leadership positions at both Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, but his most recent position was director of platform engineering for Bank of America Merill Lynch, where he worked for eight years.

Expect Kordik to keep a tight ship in his new role... literally. He spent two and a half years as a seaman in the US Navy in a maintenance role, which he says instilled him with both dedication and efficiency. He's set to start at Brevan Howard tomorrow. 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
