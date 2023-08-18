Discover your dream Career
Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

by Sarah Butcher
18 August 2023
Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Amir Fais, the Goldman Sachs managing director and head of EMEA emerging markets rates trading who joined Eisler Capital in May, has left again. 

Neither Fais nor Eisler responded to a request to comment, but multiple sources said Fais quit yesterday. He's understood to be going to Millennium, where he's expected to become part of a pod run by onetime Goldman Sachs EM trader Andres Ankers alongside former Goldman Sachs executive director Damien McCaughley.

The reasons for Fais' rapid self-extraction from Eisler are unclear, but he's not the only person to come and go there this year. Brent Cook, the veteran macro trader, took a turn at Eisler for 10 months before leaving for Schonfeld in London, where he turned up this August. Chirag Dave, a Goldman Sachs rates trader, is understood to have quit after less than two years. 

It's not unusual for all multistrategy hedge funds to churn staff and for people to come and go. Andrew Millward, for example, spent over two decades at JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley but only stayed around 15 months at Millennium.

Nonetheless, the pace of exits at Eisler, which is transforming into a multistrategy hedge fund is notable. Multiple headhunters and sources who've left the fund claim that Sam Wisnia, the brilliant ex-global head of strats at Goldman Sachs and architect of Deutsche Bank’s risk and pricing system who is deputy CIO at Eisler, can be very challenging to work for.

Sarah Butcher
