Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

How to get a quant job in finance with no degree

by Alex McMurray
11 July 2023
2 minute read
How to get a quant job in finance with no degree

You might think the path to quantitative finance is a rigid one and, for the most part, you're right. You would be hard-pressed to find an entry level quant at a hedge fund without an advanced degree. This doesn't mean that the requirements are the same for every job, and there's one secret weapon that can give you a huge edge, with or without a degree.

That weapon is open-source contributions. Something many prospective quants have likely already considered, open source stands apart from contemporary side-pursuits such as coding competitions for a number of reasons. 

Jose Pedro Magalhaes global head of the core strats, modelling and analytics group at Standard Chartered, says that "A degree is not a requirement and doesn’t necessarily get you in the door straight away." This is because "your knowledge can be more theoretical and less practical." Open-source programming on the other hand is, by nature, very practical.

This doesn't mean theoretical knowledge is a bad thing. "We've hired professors in academia," Magalhaes says, "and we've hired people with no degrees at all." One example he gives is a student that "started a bachelors and dropped out; he found the teaching wasn’t to his liking." Nonetheless, he had self motivation and skills that made him employable, with open source work evidence of that. Open-source is not a better alternative to education. Rather, Magalhaes say qualification and open source contributions are "equally useful when assessing a candidate." There are advantages to each. For example, graduates are used to structured methods of working, while open-source contributors may be more accustomed to unorthodox hours.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Intraday Futures Quant PM
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
Oxford Knight
Python Quantitative Researcher - Equities- Multi-Asset Class Systematic Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Citi layoffs yet to correct dismal US banking performance

Citi layoffs yet to correct dismal US banking performance

JPMorgan’s bankers are on track for a pretty brutal pay cut

JPMorgan’s bankers are on track for a pretty brutal pay cut

Crypto cuts continue: NFT startups release top engineers

Crypto cuts continue: NFT startups release top engineers

Morning Coffee – Did Goldman Sachs have the wrong people in the wrong jobs? Yesterday’s villain is this year’s Banker Of The Year

Morning Coffee – Did Goldman Sachs have the wrong people in the wrong jobs? Yesterday’s villain is this year’s Banker Of The Year

LevFin bankers aren’t getting a pay rise, sadly

LevFin bankers aren’t getting a pay rise, sadly

Related articles

Deutsche Bank IT head moves to Citi in London after 24 years
Technology

Deutsche Bank IT head moves to Citi in London after 24 years

11 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
If '6 elite engineers' built Threads, can most devs go home?
Technology

If '6 elite engineers' built Threads, can most devs go home?

7 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays
Technology

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"
Technology

Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.