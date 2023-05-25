Goldman Sachs open-source head finds "ideal" role at JPMorgan

Most finance firms like to keep their own code to themselves so as not to give their competitors advantages. Open-source work within banks does exist, however, and one of the bigger names in the space has just moved to JPMorgan in what he describes as his "ideal" role.

Robert Underwood joins the bank as head of open source governance. He spent the last two years at Goldman Sachs where he was the global lead program manager for open source programs, as well as a brief four month stint at Citi where he was an InnerSource program manager.

Underwood was instrumental in the increase in transparency surrounding Goldman's engineering community, implementing the developer blog and @GSDeveloper twitter handle. Having started his career as a teacher in Japan, he also created an "open source curriculum integrated with overall firm-wide engineering training requirements. "

Underwood moved into traditional finance from the fintech industry. He was formerly the chief development officer of the fintech open source foundation (FINOS) where he helped "expand the adoption of open source software and related software development practices" in finance.

He's based in New York with JPMorgan.

