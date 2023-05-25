Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Goldman Sachs open-source head finds "ideal" role at JPMorgan

by Alex McMurray
25 May 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs open-source head finds "ideal" role at JPMorgan

Most finance firms like to keep their own code to themselves so as not to give their competitors advantages. Open-source work within banks does exist, however, and one of the bigger names in the space has just moved to JPMorgan in what he describes as his "ideal" role.

Robert Underwood joins the bank as head of open source governance. He spent the last two years at Goldman Sachs where he was the global lead program manager for open source programs, as well as a brief four month stint at Citi where he was an InnerSource program manager.

Underwood was instrumental in the increase in transparency surrounding Goldman's engineering community, implementing the developer blog and @GSDeveloper twitter handle. Having started his career as a teacher in Japan, he also created an "open source curriculum integrated with overall firm-wide engineering training requirements. "

Underwood moved into traditional finance from the fintech industry. He was formerly the chief development officer of the fintech open source foundation (FINOS) where he helped "expand the adoption of open source software and related software development practices" in finance. 

He's based in New York with JPMorgan.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Harvey Nash
Senior PM - Banking - Markets - £925 p/day - London
Harvey Nash
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Bruin
Portfolio Manager
Bruin
London, United Kingdom
Rates Quantitative Researcher - Hedge Fund - London
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Goldman VP turned Amazon tech lead quits for the movies

Goldman VP turned Amazon tech lead quits for the movies

A Deutsche Bank director that left for Meta is "coming home"

A Deutsche Bank director that left for Meta is "coming home"

Citi is still hiring a lot of MDs

Citi is still hiring a lot of MDs

Morgan Stanley's ex-terrorism specialist joins UBS in London

Morgan Stanley's ex-terrorism specialist joins UBS in London

Crypto firm Ripple paying its highest salaries ever in 2023

Crypto firm Ripple paying its highest salaries ever in 2023

Related articles

All you need to know about highest paid programming language
Technology

All you need to know about highest paid programming language

25 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The New York quant fund growing a secret team in Exeter
Technology

The New York quant fund growing a secret team in Exeter

23 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The public college whose quant grads earn more than Princeton's
Technology

The public college whose quant grads earn more than Princeton's

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The internship outside of finance that could get you a job at Citadel
Technology

The internship outside of finance that could get you a job at Citadel

22 May 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.