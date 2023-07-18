Discover your dream Career
Goldman MD leaves to run tech at investment management firm

by Alex McMurray
22 hours ago
2 minute read
After nearly 13 years at Goldman Sachs, quantitative technologist Andrew McLennan has resurfaced at investment management firm Nuveen, which has a track record of hiring top finance technologists in the past year.

McLennan joins as Nuveen's global head of technology, products and proprietary technology within its private alternative real assets division. His previous role was international CIO for Goldman's private alternative asset management team, a position he held for over 2 and a half years.

Nuveen appears to be stocking up on senior technology talent. In May, it hired Makarand Bhor as its head of fixed income trading technology. He spent over 12 years at Nomura, where he became global head of pre-trade data and analytics in investment research technology. And in November last year it added Vijay Kasarabada, Lazard's previous global head of technology in a similar role. 

Most of McLenna's Goldman career was spent as a quant. He began as an associate desk strat in the FICC credit trading team. He became head of quantitative analytics for Goldman's special situations group before getting his MD promotion, where he became head of quantitative analytics and technology for its merchant banking division.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
