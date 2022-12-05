Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
AdviceHow to differentiate yourself in a Citadel application.

How chess helped me become a trader at Citadel Securities

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
4 minute read
How chess helped me become a trader at Citadel Securities

When Citadel and Citadel Securities hire, they like to hire people who have "demonstrated a commitment to excellence," in the words of Matt Mitro, the two firms' joint head of graduate recruitment. That excellence doesn't necessary have to be in a STEM subject. "We look at every single application and try to work out what makes that applicant different – what have they accomplished and what are they proud of?” Mitro adds.  

For Aidan Reilly, a trader at Citadel Securities in New York who joined in fall after graduating in mathematics from Berkeley, the differentiators were both academic and extracurricular. On one hand, Reilly graduated with the highest honors from one of America's top universities. On the other, he's a chess player. When applying to Citadel Securities, the chess playing seems to have made a big difference. 

“During my interview for the Citadel Securities internship, I was asked about chess," says Reilly. "I got the sense that they were looking for genuine passion and interest in a hobby that I’d dedicated a lot of time to.” 

Reilly isn't just a good chess player; he's an exceptional chess player. He ranks in the 99th percentile for rapid chess on lichess.org. Much of his childhood was spent on the US chess circuit. "I began playing when I was six and dropped off when I was 12," he says. "What I really enjoyed was finding a player who was a virtuoso, and playing a beautiful game."

While it's become standard practice for banks to filter their hundreds of applicants for graduate jobs using video interviews run by companies like Hirevue, Citadel and Citadel Securities don't automate the application process. Even their telephone screening interviews involve a human being. This means that if you have a point of differentiation - like being excellent at chess - it's likely to become a topic of discussion early on. "The questions were very specific to me," says Reilly of his interview. Chess and his mathematical interests featured highly. 

Reilly participated in last summer's internship. Before doing so, he says he'd considered a career in academia, but then he realized - like other aspiring academics before him, that working in markets is actually pretty interesting. “The first project I worked on during my internship made me realize that I absolutely wanted to work in the financial services industry," says Reilly. "I started pretty naively, trying to attack the problem with linear regressions without considering the market dynamics at play, but as I got into it, I had the kind of creative eureka moment you get when you solve a really interesting academic math problem.” 

Reilly received an offer at the end of last summer's internship and has been working as a trader at Citadel Securities for a couple of months. He doesn't tour the country playing chess anymore, but he does still play. "Learning chess is like learning a language, you never entirely forget it,” Reilly says. 

Being fluent in chess can help in trading. Pete Becker, director of the early career trading program at Citadel Securities, says there's an overlap between the two talents: “Skilled chess players—and skilled traders—have developed an ability to make sound, systematic decisions in dynamic environments."

For this reason, playing chess and other board games is encouraged at Citadel Securities. Reilly says he and his new team members often play together. "The longer tenured traders play games like Ticket to Ride and Agricola. I’ve also started playing backgammon. When I went to sign up online, who did I see at the top of the global leaderboards but one of the senior traders here....”  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment anonymously on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo: eFinancialCareers/Dall-e

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
Cancel

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Trader / Portfolio Manager / 'Risk-Taker' - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
HSBC
Trader Assistant
HSBC
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quantitative Researcher - FX- Multi-Asset Class Systematic Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Trading Assistant
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The new benefit for finance quants: working outside of finance

The new benefit for finance quants: working outside of finance

ESG bankers' dirty little secret

ESG bankers' dirty little secret

How chess helped me become a trader at Citadel Securities

How chess helped me become a trader at Citadel Securities

Engineering jobs in banks vs hedge funds: people and perks

Engineering jobs in banks vs hedge funds: people and perks

"I was a trophy hire at Credit Suisse. This is why I joined"

"I was a trophy hire at Credit Suisse. This is why I joined"

Related articles

How to get a job at Citadel or Citadel Securities
Advice
How to get a job at Citadel or Citadel Securities
1 Nov 2022
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Goldman Sachs' head of algo trading on avoiding academia
editorial.undefined
Goldman Sachs' head of algo trading on avoiding academia
26 Oct 2020
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The four most common banking interview questions in 2022
Advice
The four most common banking interview questions in 2022
2 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
4
McKinsey & Co. has seen the future of banking jobs: it's ESG
Advice
McKinsey & Co. has seen the future of banking jobs: it's ESG
1 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
2