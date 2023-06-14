Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Crispin Odey's sons & the downside of a famous finance parent

by Sarah Butcher
14 June 2023
2 minute read
Crispin Odey's sons & the downside of a famous finance parent
Crispin Odey in easier times

As a storm envelops Odey Asset Management (OAM) following last week's claims in the Financial Times about founder Crispin Odey's alleged decades-long sexual harassment of his female staff, the advantages of having Odey as a surname look considerably diminished.

While the (alleged) sins of the father should not be visited on the sons in a career context, the iniquity now associated - rightly or wrongly - with Crispin Odey, will painful to his sons. It may also be awkward, given that one of them works for a firm which has moved rapidly to distance itself from OAM.

Felix Odey joined Schroders in 2016 after graduating from Edinburgh University. He's now a portfolio manager on the global resources team, based in London. However, Schroders last week was one of the first funds to sell all its holding in OAM after the assault allegations emerged. The FT reported that Schroders had already been selling its holding in OAM over the preceding months, but then divested its entire remaining position in a 24-hour period after the assault allegations emerged. 

Felix isn't the only Odey progeny working in finance in London: his younger brother Max joined Rothschild's energy and power team as an analyst earlier this year. 

Neither Felix nor Max are implicated in their father's alleged transgressions, and both deserve some sympathy for the opprobrium being heaped upon their family name. They may, however, have benefitted from the association in the past. - With net worth calculated at £825m by the Sunday Times and a multi-decade investing career, Crispin Odey has long been a big beast in the City of London.

In the future, his sons may benefit more from their association with their mother - herself a storied British fund manager who was coincidentally a director at Schroders between 2012 and 2020. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ar
    Arthur Lias
    14 June 2023

    Won't someone please spare a thought for the poor poor nepo babies 😥

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Credit Analyst - Hedge Fund
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Top Articles
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Related articles

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs
Financial

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too
Financial

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia
Financial

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.