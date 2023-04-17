Discover your dream Career
8
Pay

London banking salaries: analysts, associates, VPs

by Sarah Butcher
17 April 2023
1 minute read
London banking salaries: analysts, associates, VPs

What's the going rate in terms of salary for junior bankers in the City of London now? 

For anyone who has lost track of current base pay in London for juniors, we have the chart below, based mostly on pay data from recruitment firm Pearse Partners. 

It shows surprising uniformity in salaries for analysts and associates, with a few quirks here and there. Deutsche Bank salaries, for example, look surprisingly low at analyst level and yet surprisingly generous for third year associates. Morgan Stanley continues to dominate with unusually lavish salaries for VPs...

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
8 comments
  • La
    Laughing Stocks
    18 April 2023

    Looks like I'll be off to Morgan Stanley then...


  • St
    StrangeTamer
    17 April 2023

    Glad that a recruitment agency data is used rather than Glassdoor. Any idea about the bonuses though?

    17 April 2023

