London banking salaries: analysts, associates, VPs

What's the going rate in terms of salary for junior bankers in the City of London now?

For anyone who has lost track of current base pay in London for juniors, we have the chart below, based mostly on pay data from recruitment firm Pearse Partners.

It shows surprising uniformity in salaries for analysts and associates, with a few quirks here and there. Deutsche Bank salaries, for example, look surprisingly low at analyst level and yet surprisingly generous for third year associates. Morgan Stanley continues to dominate with unusually lavish salaries for VPs...

