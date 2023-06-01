The gym 23-year-old bankers love paying $500 a month for

To many bankers, fitness isn't just a lifestyle, it's a fashion statement, an opportunity to flex physical prowess. Some achieve the flex by cycling to work and accumulating miles on Strava; others pay for 'ludicrously capacious' gyms. A Planet Fitness membership simply will not do, you need Equinox.

If you've spent any time on TikTok watching 'day in the life of an investment banker' videos, it's only a matter of time before Equinox shows up.

A Planet Fitness membership is $10-$25 per month. An all access pass to Equinox's 29 NY locations is $260 to $500+. There are swimming pools, yoga studios and more (a little fancier, of course). Where Equinox stands out however is its relentless schedule of classes. Its Columbus Circle location has 87 classes on this week, offering everything from Vinyasa yoga to danceology.

Not enough for you? There are also the even more exclusive 'E by Equinox' locations that will reportedly cost you $26k per year. This option is one of the three most expensive gym memberships in the world, offering "vascular and compression therapies," and featuring a retinal scanner in place of the traditional access card.

Mark Moran, the former Centerview associate turned Instagram celebrity is a regular customer.

