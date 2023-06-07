Discover your dream Career
Graduate schemes still hiring for 2023 – including SVB’s

by Zeno Toulon
7 June 2023
3 minute read
The majority of banks might be looking at 2024’s hiring, but that doesn’t mean the ship has sailed for this year.

We’ve already looked at the internships still open for this summer – but for some students, the intern ship (get it) has already sailed. In those cases, consult either our 11 ways to get a first job in an investment bank guide or start looking for graduate schemes.

Not all graduate schemes are open, but they’re a good shot for an aspiring young banker who might have missed the chance on an internship, summer or off-cycle or otherwise.

Here are some of the graduate schemes we found still open.

1. Morgan Stanley

We only found one graduate program open for Morgan Stanley (although that is one more than a lot of other banks, including Goldman Sachs). It’s in Paris, and it’s in investment banking – what more could you ask for? Applications are on a rolling basis.

2. Deutsche Bank

We found two Deutsche Bank graduate programs to report on: one in Amsterdam with the investment banking team, and one in Singapore with the wealth management team. The Singapore opportunity, curiously, requires no more than 18 months of work experience in finance – and to be a recent graduate.

3. HSBC

HSBC only had one graduate program that we could find, for recent graduates in the Bay Area (of Hong Kong). Applications close next Tuesday, though – so be quick.

Honorable Mention: Silicon Valley Bank

It seems strange to think that a bank that no longer exists went to the effort of offering a graduate program, but it did, although applications are now closed. The slight of hand is that the graduate scheme was with SVB UK, the very much non-defunct subsidiary of the bank that was absorbed by HSBC earlier this year. The advert was for an “associate development program”. Make of that what you will.

We also checked the following banks for graduate opportunities, and didn't anything worth sharing: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citi, Bank of America, and UBS.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

