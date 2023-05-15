Are healthcare technology jobs a better bet than fintech now?

For many engineers in fintech, the industry is a riskier gamble now than when they joined. While most turn to FAANG or return to finance, a top fintech technologist with hedge fund experience has taken a new route out by joining a small healthcare technology startup.

Kais Dukes has joined AI driven, preventative screening focused health-tech firm Hunna as its chief product and technology officer. Dukes previously spent nine months as an engineering manager at Mettle, the digital banking fintech arm of NatWest. He previously worked for Schroders and crypto high frequency trading firm LMAX Group before becoming head of engineering for Zilch.

Hunna is focusing its services on the Middle East. Dukes appears to have been hired by virtue of his application of AI to the Quran. Hunna notes that his website, Corpus.Quran "is the world’s most visited website for learning Classical Arabic online."

Health-tech is an alternative for engineers who want to escape finance. Infrastructure provider DoctoLib hired a data science director in the form of Matthew Simon, who spent four years of his early career as an actuary and was most recently head of claims and fraud data innovation at insurance giant AXA. DoctoLib's principal engineer Jonathan Boccara spent just under a decade at capital markets infrastructure providers Murex where he was a team lead in equity derivatives agile development.

For AI and data science in particular, a factor that cannot be ignored is the money. It was the top industry for AI execs in America according to a Heidrick & Struggles compensation survey.

