Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Morgan Stanley MD who joined a hedge fund said to leave 3 months later

by Sarah Butcher
9 May 2023
Morgan Stanley MD who joined a hedge fund said to leave 3 months later

James Beeston is thought to have left Marble Bar Asset Management.

The former co-head of EMEA prime brokerage at Morgan Stanley who was spotted joining Marble Bar in London in March 2023, is understood to have left again. It's not clear why, or what his plans are next.

Neither Beeston nor Marble Bar responded to requests to comment. When we called Marble Bar, Beeston was absent.

Beeston is not a man given to changing jobs often. He spent nearly 23 years at Morgan Stanley and might have been expected to stick around.

Morgan Stanley plans to cut 3,000 jobs, but Beeston's exit preceded the announcement of the cuts and is thought to be unrelated. 

Marble Bar also recently hired James Rose, a former head of European equity sales for New York at UBS, who will hopefully stick around for longer.

Beeston is not the only big hedge fund move. Frank Flight, a macro rates guy at Goldman, has confirmed his departure for Brevan Howard. 

Sarah Butcher
