FinancialHe hasn't retired.

Morgan Stanley's ex-head of EMEA prime brokerage joined a hedge fund

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley's ex-co-EMEA head of prime brokerage has not retired. He has joined a hedge fund.

We reported James Beeston's exit from Morgan Stanley after 23 years in January 2023 and suggested he might have been hitting the proverbial golf course.

Far from it. Beeston is back. He is now chief operating officer of Marble Bar Asset Management, a London-based firm specialising in long/short equity strategies, founded by Hilton Nathanson, who was once an equity analyst at Goldman Sachs. 

Beeston was co-head of prime broking at Morgan Stanley. The bank now has a single head of pb in the form of his previous co-head Will Smith, who presumably costs half as much. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
