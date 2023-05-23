Discover your dream Career
As Morgan Stanley's layoffs begin, here's who's safe and who's not

by Sarah Butcher
23 May 2023
3 minute read
As Morgan Stanley's layoffs begin, here's who's safe and who's not

The long awaited event appears to be unfolding. Morgan Stanley isn't responding to requests to comment, but multiple sources say that this is the week that the bank has tabled its cuts and that today is the day they are beginning.

To recap, Morgan Stanley is thought to be cutting 3,000 jobs, with investment bankers and traders most exposed to the scythe. Bloomberg reported previously that Morgan Stanley's wealth management staff should be immune to being cut. It also reported that Morgan Stanley was considering laying off 7% of its investment bank jobs in Asia. 

Outside of Asia and beyond underperformers, the Morgan Stanley people most exposed to the cuts are likely to be both very junior bankers who can easily be replaced by the coming class of graduate hires and more senior bankers who are in non-revenue generating (or low-revenue generating) management positions.  

"It's a bad time to be a managing producer unless you're also a good producer," says the head of one New York search firm. "If you're not making money yourself, you will be pushed out now. The worst position to be in is that of the non-producing manager. If you're - say - head of North American sales trading now, you need to be talking to your clients and managing the team, or you're out."

Revenues in Morgan Stanley's institutional securities unit (investment bank) fell 11% year-on-year in the first quarter and profits were down 33%. The decline was most dramatic in M&A (down 32%) and least dramatic in debt capital markets (down 6%). 

Nonetheless, it may be location rather than recent revenue trends that predicts immunity to Morgan Stanley's cuts. The US bank has already declared its intention of increasing its Paris headcount from 300 to 500, and cutting staff in the French capital is notoriously complicated. One insider there says it's usually easier simply to pay French people to leave of their own accords, in the style of SocGen, and that cuts in Paris are therefore unlikely. 

Are you impacted by Morgan Stanley's job cuts? Let us know in the comments below or get in touch at the addresses beneath.

Photo by Corey Hearne on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
4 comments
  • ph
    photobug56
    26 May 2023

    I've seen hints (from the outside) of a hiring freeze in Ops areas. My guess is that any hire at this point needs all sorts of extra approvals.

  • Ms
    Ms layoffs
    26 May 2023

    It is nor only affecting investment bankers. They are laying off the tech employees in India too. The most affected were the contingent workers who were hired from other companies.

  • La
    Layoff India MS
    24 May 2023

    You are correct that today, at 2 PM IST, Morgan Stanley laid off their employees at their Bengaluru office. They even took their ID cards and did not allow them to enter the MS premises. It is disheartening to witness such behavior from an otherwise reputable organization. It seems that, for them, revenue and profit take precedence over the well-being of their employees.

