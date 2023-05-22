Discover your dream Career
Financial

Jefferies' new job cuts are just some underperformers

by Sarah Butcher
22 May 2023
2 minute read
Jefferies' new job cuts are just some underperformers

There's a sad reality in the realm of investment banking job cuts, which is that if you're cut during a period of pervasive carnage you're probably better off than if you're cut during a period of light pruning. 

Pervasive carnage cuts are those for which the individuals effected are absolved of any blame. They are cuts made by virtue of the markets, or the economy, or the geopolitical situation

Cuts during a period of light pruning are more likely to focus on individual underperformers. If you're let go in this situation, it can be harder to find another job elsewhere. 

Jefferies has been making a few more cuts this week, but we understand that its cuts are not part of a large round of layoffs but simply the timely, unremarkable extraction of a few people whose performance wasn't up to par. 

This seemingly includes first year analysts. 

Unfortunately, none of this is likely to make life any easier for those let go.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
2 comments
  • jo
    johnnymkts11
    25 May 2023

    Or the fact that revenues especially in their product groups/capital markets division are pretty bad and they over hired a ton. Looks like they will cut and most groups will be sweaty when activity picks up..

  • ph
    photobug56
    24 May 2023

    At certain times, some bosses use the opportunity to rid themselves of any subordinate who looks likely to be smarter, harder working, more capable of that boss. You can be the best in your group and still get canned - for a completely wrong reason. Of course, some bosses stockpile employees who are sub par just waiting for these periods to come by, so when they do, no difficult or painful analysis, they know exactly who to dump.

