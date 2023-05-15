The new Citadel Securities & Virtu backed crypto firm is hiring

It's a tough ask for a crypto firm to establish itself in 2023 as funding in the fintech industry wanes. It helps to have a big name in your corner and experienced talent at top firms. Luckily for EDX Markets, they have both.

The digital asset marketplace platform was founded in 2022, with Citadel Securities' former global head of business development, Jamil Nazarali, acting as CEO. The venture is a joint one between Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial.

EDX has a handful of foundational key people, hired last year. They include Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, a former managing director at Winklevoss twins owned crypto-firm Gemini, and CTO Tony Acuña-Rohte, a former director of engineering for trade execution systems at derivatives marketplace CME Group and CTO of US regulated crypto exchange Cboe Digital.

In 2023, EDX is still hiring, but has switched to engineers. In March, it acquired engineering manager Sachin Suresh. Suresh spent most of his career in the automotive industry with Ford, FAANG with Microsoft and most recently sports with FastModel where he was director of engineering for basketball products and then CTO.

Last month, EDX added another senior engineer, Ugnius Rumsevicius from JPMorgan. He arrived as a senior software engineer while studying for a masters in computer science. It's still looking for a senior engineer and a lead infrastructure engineer, tasked with building a "high performance distributed system that processes trades and interacts with the blockchain and banking systems."

