Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The new Citadel Securities & Virtu backed crypto firm is hiring

by Alex McMurray
15 May 2023
2 minute read
The new Citadel Securities & Virtu backed crypto firm is hiring

It's a tough ask for a crypto firm to establish itself in 2023 as funding in the fintech industry wanes. It helps to have a big name in your corner and experienced talent at top firms. Luckily for EDX Markets, they have both. 

The digital asset marketplace platform was founded in 2022, with Citadel Securities' former global head of business development, Jamil Nazarali, acting as CEO. The venture is a joint one between Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial.

EDX has a handful of foundational key people, hired last year. They include Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, a former managing director at Winklevoss twins owned crypto-firm Gemini, and CTO Tony Acuña-Rohte, a former director of engineering for trade execution systems at derivatives marketplace CME Group and CTO of US regulated crypto exchange Cboe Digital. 

In 2023, EDX is still hiring, but has switched to engineers. In March, it acquired engineering manager Sachin Suresh. Suresh spent most of his career in the automotive industry with Ford, FAANG with Microsoft and most recently sports with FastModel where he was director of engineering for basketball products and then CTO.

Last month, EDX added another senior engineer, Ugnius Rumsevicius from JPMorgan. He arrived as a senior software engineer while studying for a masters in computer science. It's still looking for a senior engineer and a lead infrastructure engineer, tasked with building a "high performance distributed system that processes trades and interacts with the blockchain and banking systems."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Bruin
Portfolio Manager
Bruin
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Unicorn Advisor (HK) Limited
US Equity Analyst (Billion Dollar Hedge Fund)
Unicorn Advisor (HK) Limited
Singapore
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: How Credit Suisse upset some friendly bankers having happy fun. The most stressed people at Blackstone

Morning Coffee: How Credit Suisse upset some friendly bankers having happy fun. The most stressed people at Blackstone

Singapore oil & gas traders are joining the hedge fund jamboree

Singapore oil & gas traders are joining the hedge fund jamboree

Ex-JPMorgan director: "The deep truth about quant jobs in banks"

Ex-JPMorgan director: "The deep truth about quant jobs in banks"

How to earn a $300k salary as a Goldman Sachs tech VP

How to earn a $300k salary as a Goldman Sachs tech VP

The other multistrategy hedge fund quietly hiring in New York & Paris

The other multistrategy hedge fund quietly hiring in New York & Paris

Related articles

The universities that will get you a top fintech job
Fintech

The universities that will get you a top fintech job

17 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey - 2023
Fintech

The eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey - 2023

18 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Top Singaporean banking product engineer leaves for fintech
Fintech

Top Singaporean banking product engineer leaves for fintech

16 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The cringiest nicknames fintechs have for their employees
Fintech

The cringiest nicknames fintechs have for their employees

16 May 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.