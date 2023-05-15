Discover your dream Career
A Credit Suisse hotshot trader resurfaces at Jefferies

by Zeno Toulon
15 May 2023
A Credit Suisse hotshot trader resurfaces at Jefferies

Credit Suisse’s exiles are starting to pop up at its competitors.

Raj Raithatha, who left the beleaguered bank in March, has resurfaced – at boutique bank Jefferies.

He spent over 23 years at Credit Suisse in London before jumping ship, most recently as head of credit repo in EMEA. He’ll be Jefferies’ head of credit repo, also in London. He was one of Credit Suisse’s “major revenue generators” in Europe.

Raithatha have left Credit Suisse before its acquisition by UBS was announced (or even arranged), and there is unlikely to be much regret to the move. At the weekend, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti called Credit Suisse’s “situation” not a consequence of the last few weeks but a disaster waiting to happen for “six, seven years.”

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Zeno Toulon
