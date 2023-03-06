Now Credit Suisse lost its big European repo trader

Another important trader has left Credit Suisse. Sources say that Raj Raithatha, the bank's head of credit repo for EMEA, has resigned.

Raithatha joined Credit Suisse in 1999 and had been at the bank in London ever since. He was understood to have been one of the bank's major revenue generators in Europe.

Raithatha's exit coincided with that of Josh Farber from the capital release unit. Farber moved into the CRU last year having spent nearly seven years in systematic credit trading strategy.

Lottie Morris, a junior on the credit sales desk is also understood to have quit.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the exits and Raithatha didn't respond to a request to elaborate on his plans.

Credit Suisse's credit trading business is moving into CS First Boston. However, in Europe at least it has been affected by a spate of departures. Last week, Benjamin Ney Davoud, the head of credit sales for France and Benelux quit. In late February, Credit Suisse lost Lefteris Kyriacou from the investment grade credit trading desk.

