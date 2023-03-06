Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialAnother one has gone.

Now Credit Suisse lost its big European repo trader

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Now Credit Suisse lost its big European repo trader

Another important trader has left Credit Suisse. Sources say that Raj Raithatha, the bank's head of credit repo for EMEA, has resigned. 

Raithatha joined Credit Suisse in 1999 and had been at the bank in London ever since. He was understood to have been one of the bank's major revenue generators in Europe. 

Raithatha's exit coincided with that of Josh Farber from the capital release unit. Farber moved into the CRU last year having spent nearly seven years in systematic credit trading strategy.

Lottie Morris, a junior on the credit sales desk is also understood to have quit. 

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the exits and Raithatha didn't respond to a request to elaborate on his plans. 

Credit Suisse's credit trading business is moving into CS First Boston. However, in Europe at least it has been affected by a spate of departures. Last week, Benjamin Ney Davoud, the head of credit sales for France and Benelux quit. In late February, Credit Suisse lost Lefteris Kyriacou from the investment grade credit trading desk. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Private Credit Associate - Digital Infrastructure
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer - Data Entitlement (Contractor)
Bloomberg
New York, United States
JK Barnes
Quant Researcher - MFT
JK Barnes
New York, United States
CME Group
Client Services Analyst
CME Group
New York, United States
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Analyst - Manager Research, Wealth Management
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Minneapolis, United States
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Director, Global Employee Mobility
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Minneapolis, United States
Top Articles
Bank by bank these are salaries for analysts, associates and VPs on Wall Street

Bank by bank these are salaries for analysts, associates and VPs on Wall Street

Now Credit Suisse lost its big European repo trader

Now Credit Suisse lost its big European repo trader

Crypto hiring has got a whole new focus in 2023

Crypto hiring has got a whole new focus in 2023

Could your MD solve this simple equation?

Could your MD solve this simple equation?

How to dress like a partner at Goldman Sachs

How to dress like a partner at Goldman Sachs

Related articles

Deutsche Bank MDs: 10 names worth knowing
Financial

Deutsche Bank MDs: 10 names worth knowing

6 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs lost another senior European salesperson
Financial

Goldman Sachs lost another senior European salesperson

6 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morgan Stanley's ex-head of EMEA prime brokerage joined a hedge fund
Financial

Morgan Stanley's ex-head of EMEA prime brokerage joined a hedge fund

6 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The trouble with CS First Boston's plan to become Goldman Sachs. JPMorgan’s 100 most important technology staff
Financial

Morning Coffee: The trouble with CS First Boston's plan to become Goldman Sachs. JPMorgan’s 100 most important technology staff

6 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1