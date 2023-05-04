Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank isn't the only German still hiring

by Sarah Butcher
4 May 2023
3 minute read
Deutsche Bank isn't the only German still hiring

Deutsche Bank has expressed its intention of continuing to hire investment bankers irrespective of the glitches in deal flow, but it's not the only German bank 'leaning in' to a challenging market. Berenberg, the privately owned German bank is out there recruiting too. 

Berenberg has added at least 26 people this year, including a head of UK M&A in a newly created role and healthcare and technology bankers in New York. In equity research, it's hired Mark Palmer from BTIG to cover fintech and digital assets in New York and Aron Ceccarelli to cover chemicals from Lazard, among others. In sales trading the new recruits include: Lucas Beseme from Kepler Cheuvreux in Paris, Giles Johnston, the former head of trading at Liberum in London, and Gregory Prime from Wells Fargo in NY (prime was reportedly fired from WF last August for allegedly instructing employees to delete business communications, although an internal review found they didn't obey his instruction).

The additions follow a round of layoffs and spate of voluntary exits after Berenberg cut bonuses for senior staff last year. Sources at the bank say there have been further exits this week as Ben May, head of the UK mid-cap TMT team quit along with team members. However, including May only three director-level people have left so far this year. 

Laura Janssens, head of European equities at Berenberg, says the bank moved early to "right size" its cost base in 2022, and is now seeing the benefits of this as other banks begin doing the same. "In my 12 years at Berenberg I can’t remember a time when there were so many talented people open to discussions about joining," she adds. "We are uniquely positioned as a mid-size, independent, pan-European, research focused IB."

The people who've left Berenberg are turning up in big jobs elsewhere. As we noted previously, Johnny Smith, a former TMT salesperson has gone to hedge fund Millennium. Sarah Simon, a media analyst who spent 12 years at the German bank has just joined Morgan Stanley in London.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Audacity Capital
Trainee Financial Trader
Audacity Capital
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
LMA
FI/NBFI Credit Manager - Institutional Banking
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"I work in the Big Four & want to leave for banking or private equity"

"I work in the Big Four & want to leave for banking or private equity"

JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

Coinbase halved a key component of developer pay

Coinbase halved a key component of developer pay

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm

Related articles

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages
Financial

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages

5 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm

5 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Top ESG in finance people are leaving as fast as new hires arrive
Financial

Top ESG in finance people are leaving as fast as new hires arrive

4 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A UBS banker in Frankfurt moved to a Swedish rival for a big promotion
Financial

A UBS banker in Frankfurt moved to a Swedish rival for a big promotion

4 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1