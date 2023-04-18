Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bankers with bad bonuses are finding better paying jobs elsewhere

by Sarah Butcher
18 April 2023
2 minute read
Bankers with bad bonuses are finding better paying jobs elsewhere

One measure of a healthy banking hiring market is the extent to which people who were displeased with last year's bonuses can find new jobs elsewhere. 

On this measure, 2023 isn't entirely unhealthy. People who've left both Berenberg and Credit Suisse, neither of which paid great bonuses for 2022, are resurfacing at organisations with a reputation for...generosity.

One of those new employers is Millennium, the hedge fund where average pay for non-partners was £903k ($1.1m) per head in London in 2021. Another is Evercore, which paid an average of $801k globally last year.

Millennium's recent hires include Johnny Smith, a former TMT sales guy at Berenberg, who has just joined in London as a senior anayst.

Evercore's new London hires include Divashen Kandan, a former VP from Credit Suisse's EMEA industrials team. Kandan joins Evercore's global chemicals advisory platform. 

There's no guarantee that either Smith or Kandan will receive those amounts, but still - their new employers appear generally more remunerative than their old ones.

Sources say Smith isn't the only exit from Berenberg after bonuses were cut to almost nothing. Tom Baker, James Tennant, Charlie Rider, and Adriann Yanoshik are also understood to have left the equity research and sales team. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Durlston Partners
Systematic Macro Portfolio Manager
Durlston Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Sales - London
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Senior Quantitative Macro Researcher
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
How to become a product manager in fintech

How to become a product manager in fintech

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

UBS just revealed which bankers it wants to hire now in the US

UBS just revealed which bankers it wants to hire now in the US

Related articles

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS
Financial

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory
Financial

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
UBS just revealed which bankers it wants to hire now in the US
Financial

UBS just revealed which bankers it wants to hire now in the US

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: BlackRock's big effort to hire diversity candidates, and its problems. The secret intentions of men with beards
Financial

Morning Coffee: BlackRock's big effort to hire diversity candidates, and its problems. The secret intentions of men with beards

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0