Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

UBS' first quarter clues about Credit Suisse's second quarter fate

by Zeno Toulon
25 April 2023
2 minute read
UBS' first quarter clues about Credit Suisse's second quarter fate

UBS' first quarter results are out - and they're important ones.

They're the first set of results since the announcement of the bank's shotgun wedding to its fallen-on-hard-times-cousin, Credit Suisse. A lot of speculation has been made about what's going to happen to CS's investment bank, but for the moment UBS isn't saying too much on the matter.

UBS's presentation today says Credit Suisse will be "enhancing client franchises" and that Credit Suisse's investment bank specifically will be "diversifying our capabilities without compromising our unique model." Nonetheless, the cost income ratio in Credit Suisse's investment bank has crept higher to 79% (from 68% in Q1 last year) and the return on equity in the unit has fallen from 28% to a still handsome 15%, such that UBS may feel it doesn't have too much room to be accommodating.

Beyond this, UBS isn't (yet) giving much detail. It says it shares a "complimentary" investment banking and asset management business with CS, which provided "strategic scale" in certain target markets. UBS put aside $70m for M&A fees related to the Credit Suisse deal.

UBS results were pretty average. It outperformed Credit Suisse on all counts except for its debt capital markets (DCM) performance, and other than a poor ECM performance, was more or less on par with the American banks. Nonetheless, UBS said its financing revenues, which rose 21% and were driven by prime brokerage in APAC and the Americas, were up 21%, making it the best first quarter on record. Needless to say, Credit Suisse closed its own prime broking business after the Archegos affair which originated there and lost $5.5bn contributed to the bank's undoing.

CS' own first quarter results, which came yesterday, were... Painful. The investment bank lost nearly $350m by itself, whilst the bank overall saw asset outflows of $68.6bn. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
IT Project Manager - Hedge Fund
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

The second-tier universities that banks love

The second-tier universities that banks love

The 20 year-old financial services interns earning $20k a month

The 20 year-old financial services interns earning $20k a month

"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"

"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"

Related articles

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny
Financial

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs
Financial

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"
Financial

"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: Bankers hit internal message boards with return to office complaints. Citi’s veteran’s most pithy aphorism
Financial

Morning Coffee: Bankers hit internal message boards with return to office complaints. Citi’s veteran’s most pithy aphorism

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1