Credit Suisse tech guy from defunct area surfaces at committed bank

With UBS making brutal noises, it's bad enough working for Credit Suisse now. It's even worse working for Credit Suisse if you're somehow still clinging to the tattered remnant of a job destroyed in the tumult of late 2021's withdrawal from prime broking.

Glen Robinson has seemingly spent the past 17 months clutching at a disappearing role after Credit Suisse announced its decision to close its prime broking business. However, he is now back, in a new job at the European bank for which prime broking is the new big thing.

He's just resurfaced at BNP Paribas, the European bank which bought the carcass of Deutsche Bank's prime broking business, and which appears to be thriving, comparatively speaking.

Despite spending over 12 long years in prime broking technology at Credit Suisse, where he was latterly global head of the pb tech platform. However, Robinson isn't in charge of prime broking technology for BNP. Instead, he's head of site reliability engineering for the French bank's prime business.

BNP's prime platform relies on Deutsche Bank technology and employs many of Deutsche's ex-prime technologists. Mayank Chawla, the global head of prime broking pricing and analytics at BNP Paribas spent 13 years at Deutsche Bank and was credited with helping the bank dodge big losses relating to Archegos. Credit Suisse, on the other hand, hurtled headlong into these losses and closed its prime broking business as a result.

