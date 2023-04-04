Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Genesis Global's ex-CEO joins new crypto firm

by Alex McMurray
4 April 2023
2 minute read
Genesis Global's ex-CEO joins new crypto firm

At the start of 2023, crypto firm Genesis Global filed for bankruptcy, a fate that was preceded by mass layoffs in the crypto industry, including the removal of 30% of the headcount at their own firm a few weeks before.

Michael Moro was CEO for much of Genesis Global's rise, but left long before the fall. Appointed COO in 2015 then CEO a year later, he served in that role for six and a half years before moving to become CEO of Genesis Global Capital. He left that role last August, but has now finally resurfaced at a new fintech, Ankex. 

Ankex is a crypto derivatives exchange which, according to BusinessWire, "offers sophisticated trading and transparency from the secure self-custody of a decentralized wallet."

The firm will be looking to grow following his appointment. Moro says there will be "more news and job openings to come."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • A.
    A.K
    5 April 2023

    The winklewoss's own Gemini. Genesis is part of the Digital Currency group. Pls Fix ;-)

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Senior Developer C++
New York, United States
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Anson McCade
Python Quantitative Developer, Systematic Futures
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst (broad trading desk remit!) - Hedge Fund – up to $225k total comp package + amazing benefits
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Top Articles
Working (out) like a banker

Working (out) like a banker

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

Related articles

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)
Fintech

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The fintech where women earn WAY bigger bonuses than men
Fintech

The fintech where women earn WAY bigger bonuses than men

5 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Five fintechs you might not know are hiring engineers
Fintech

Five fintechs you might not know are hiring engineers

4 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore fintech execs spent a century at Standard Chartered
Fintech

Singapore fintech execs spent a century at Standard Chartered

3 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0