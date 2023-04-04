Genesis Global's ex-CEO joins new crypto firm

At the start of 2023, crypto firm Genesis Global filed for bankruptcy, a fate that was preceded by mass layoffs in the crypto industry, including the removal of 30% of the headcount at their own firm a few weeks before.

Michael Moro was CEO for much of Genesis Global's rise, but left long before the fall. Appointed COO in 2015 then CEO a year later, he served in that role for six and a half years before moving to become CEO of Genesis Global Capital. He left that role last August, but has now finally resurfaced at a new fintech, Ankex.

Ankex is a crypto derivatives exchange which, according to BusinessWire, "offers sophisticated trading and transparency from the secure self-custody of a decentralized wallet."

The firm will be looking to grow following his appointment. Moro says there will be "more news and job openings to come."

