The London fintech with a wild working environment

London-based fintech Lanistar is back. Following some UK regulatory issues concerning its debit card in 2020, the firm has spent the past few years focused on Latin America instead. Now, however, it's planning to relaunch in the UK as soon as this spring. If all goes well, jobs may yet follow. But be warned that working for Lanistar - which is known for its partnerships with Love Island influencers - is far from usual.

It's normal to want to move to fintech for the sector's unique culture and atmosphere. But Lanistar takes quirky to new extremes.

The best office in fintech?

Take what you're about to hear with a pinch of salt, as it's very difficult to find any actual images of Lanistar's office, but according to Glassdoor reviews and statements from the fintech itself, it's a sight to behold.

Lanister itself claims to have the incongruous combination of waterslides and "a 20-meter BBQ," plus "weekly kebabs." Reviews on Glassdoor mention a few other interesting things, most notably the office pet - a parrot named Coco.

As for the work itself, one employee describes it as "easy, and there aren't unrealistic standards pushed upon you." Another says the office is "full of smart, warm, intelligent people who make coming into the office a pleasure."

There's a peculiar air around the positivity in their reviews, however. Of the 68 logged on the Glassdoor, 41 were all written on the same day, March 9th. All except three were the full five stars. Of the remaining 27 reviews, 15 are only one star. Not one of the negative reviews mention the kebabs and waterslides; many older reviews mention the company not paying its workers on time.

Lanistar's issues

Lanistar was reprimanded in 2020 for carrying out regulated activities without authorization. Its marketing efforts, which included Premier League footballers and models alongside Love Island fans, were insufficient to compensate.

Although Lanistar spent the past few years flexing in South America, it's retained the same approach to marketing. Its biggest partnership in 2023 was with Andriy Khvetkevych, a Ukranian freediver with 1M Instagram followers.

