Deutsche Bank tech MD escapes corporate bank, joins Jefferies

Deutsche Bank's ex-equities technologists have had a challenging few years following the scrapping of the bank's equities division back in 2019 as part of CEO Christian Sewing's restructuring program. However, they didn't all leave. Some of them remained at the bank in different capacities, including Florian Sibert, a Deutsche Bank MD who formerly worked in derivatives pricing technology.

When Deutsche closed its equities business, Sibert - who was a director at the time - moved into the corporate bank, where he became CTO for merchant solutions. He's now moving out of corporate banking and back into his old niche at Jefferies in London, where he'll be European head of equities and equity derivatives technology. Jefferies doesn't have a corporate arm, so he won't have to worry about history repeating itself.

Sibert will find a few ex-Deutsche colleagues at Jefferies. Vikram Dewan, who joined Jefferies as CIO in New York in August 2021, previously spent five years as CIO of Deutsche's corporate bank.

Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Sibert worked in equities for a number of other banks, including Nomura and JPMorgan.

