Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Deutsche Bank tech MD escapes corporate bank, joins Jefferies

by Alex McMurray
17 April 2023
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank tech MD escapes corporate bank, joins Jefferies

Deutsche Bank's ex-equities technologists have had a challenging few years following the scrapping of the bank's equities division back in 2019 as part of CEO Christian Sewing's restructuring program. However, they didn't all leave. Some of them remained at the bank in different capacities, including Florian Sibert, a Deutsche Bank MD who formerly worked in derivatives pricing technology. 

When Deutsche closed its equities business, Sibert - who was a director at the time - moved into the corporate bank, where he became CTO for merchant solutions. He's now moving out of corporate banking and back into his old niche at Jefferies in London, where he'll be European head of equities and equity derivatives technology. Jefferies doesn't have a corporate arm, so he won't have to worry about history repeating itself.

Sibert will find a few ex-Deutsche colleagues at Jefferies. Vikram Dewan, who joined Jefferies as CIO in New York in August 2021, previously spent five years as CIO of Deutsche's corporate bank.  

Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Sibert worked in equities for a number of other banks, including Nomura and JPMorgan. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Quantitative Portfolio Analyst, ETF, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
New York, United States
Rates Quantitative Researcher - Hedge Fund - London
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
How to become a product manager in fintech

How to become a product manager in fintech

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

UBS just revealed which bankers it wants to hire now in the US

UBS just revealed which bankers it wants to hire now in the US

Related articles

Developer on $90k automates job, complains about lack of work
Technology

Developer on $90k automates job, complains about lack of work

20 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse tech guy from defunct area surfaces at committed bank
Technology

Credit Suisse tech guy from defunct area surfaces at committed bank

20 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Hong Kong prop trading firm that quietly grew last year
Technology

The Hong Kong prop trading firm that quietly grew last year

20 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel and Millennium chasing the same engineers with $200k salaries
Technology

Citadel and Millennium chasing the same engineers with $200k salaries

18 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0