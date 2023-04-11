Barclays’ brand new ex-Goldman Sachs engineer

Some people get nothing for Easter, some get eggs, and some get Goldman Sachs engineers – if you’re Barclays, that is.

Joel Ruffin joined Barclays’ US team as a director in the technology and cyber resilience team after nearly 23 years at Goldman Sachs, which he left as a SVP in core engineering. He started his time at the bank with the IB tech team, and was based in New York, but it’s unclear where he’ll be with Barclays.

Ruffin is also an adjunct (part-time) professor for Thomas Jefferson and Drexel Universities, both based in Philadelphia. At Drexel, which he graduated from, he is a professor of “general studies” – which teaches you a bit of everything. He must be great at trivia games.

He isn’t the only technologist to join Barclays recently – it also added Jayesh Shavida, an MD, in London. He also isn’t the only ex-Goldmanite to join the bank, with a small pile joining in both New York and London back in January.

