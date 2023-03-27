Barclays hired a new MD to run its trading analytics platform

Barclays just appointed a new managing director in Jayesh Shavdia, a Croydon-based technologist with over two decades of experience in finance.

Shavdia joined from cloud based investment management firm Coremont, where he was chief quant officer. Coremont is hedge fund Brevan Howard's spun out infrastructure platform and Shavdia led its risk and pricing functional teams across all asset classes, including crypto.

Shavdia joins Barclays as the bank's head of core fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC), EoD (end of day) and analytics platforms. His arrival comes as most banks are focused on upgrading their analytics platforms across all areas of the business as a precursor to streamlining their processes.

Prior to joining Corement, Shavdia was a Citi director, acting as global head of equity derivatives and delta1 pricing and directing "multi-year risk/analytics migration for 700k+ positions across 200+ models."

He also spent 12 years spent at Morgan Stanley's London office, where he was latterly EMEA head of interest rate derivatives risk as well as their head of pricing and market data.

