Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

10,000 more people want banking jobs in London. That's a problem

by Zeno Toulon
25 April 2023
2 minute read
10,000 more people want banking jobs in London. That's a problem

Turns out bank collapses do have an impact on the industry’s jobs market, but not on the number of people who want to work in banking.

A report by recruitment consultant Morgan McKinley found that, whilst the number of job openings in London’s financial services sector increased by around 250 (from 7,245 to 7,497) in the first quarter, the number of professionals looking for a new job went up by over 4,000.

Excluding the third quarter of 2022, that’s the highest number of professional jobseekers in London since the start of 2017 – and far off 2019’s numbers, the last “normal” year for economic conditions, in which the number of jobseekers fluctuated between 10,374 and 15,340, compared to the 24,959 people looking for new banking jobs in the first quarter of 2023.

The blame is to be laid directly at the feet of SVB and Credit Suisse says Hakan Enver, MD of Morgan McKinsley UK, who called the numbers “no surprise given the recent setbacks in the financial sector with news of redundancies, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and demise of Credit Suisse.”

Not only was the market tight for moving, but it was less rewarding. The average salary increase for moving jobs is now “just” 18%, which Enver said is the lowest salary increase for two years. 

The 18% increase was about as much as could be “realistically” offered, “so as to minimize any internal disruption amongst incumbent employees,” said Enver.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
New York, United States
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Metis Search
Investment Analyst - Direct Lending
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

The second-tier universities that banks love

The second-tier universities that banks love

The 20 year-old financial services interns earning $20k a month

The 20 year-old financial services interns earning $20k a month

"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"

"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"

Related articles

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny
Financial

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs
Financial

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"
Financial

"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: Bankers hit internal message boards with return to office complaints. Citi’s veteran’s most pithy aphorism
Financial

Morning Coffee: Bankers hit internal message boards with return to office complaints. Citi’s veteran’s most pithy aphorism

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1