Deutsche Bank is back in the water.

Deutsche Bank's new team comprises a French guy from BNP Paribas

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank's new team comprises a French guy from BNP Paribas

As Bloomberg noted last November, Deutsche Bank has renewed its interest in base metals trading around a decade after pulling out of the area entirely.

Its new base metals trader has now arrived. Thiébaud Format, a former base metal trader at BNP Paribas and Commerzbank in London, is now at his desk according to his LinkedIn profile.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on whether Format is the start of a whole new thing or whether other hires will follow.

Speaking earlier this month, Deutsche's UK & Ireland Chief Executive Officer, Tiina Lee, said the German bank may "strategically adjust headcount," which sounds ominous. However, Lee also said that DB plans to hire strategically where "there are adjacencies to our existing businesses."

This means base metals. It also means a potential return to trading mortgage backed securities, implying that there may be hiring there too.

Deutsche Bank bonuses are announced today in what threatens to be a touchy bonus round as fixed income traders share their loot with underperforming investment bankers.

Deutsche has also been hiring in credit. As we reported yesterday, Credit Suisse credit traders and salespeople are still reconvening at DB in London. 

Deutsche's return to base metals trading comes after a bumper year for commodities traders. However, doubts are emerging over whether this will be repeated in 2023. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Related articles

The French banking boutiques you may never have heard of
Financial

The French banking boutiques you may never have heard of
1 Mar 2023

1 Mar 2023
Morning Coffee: HSBC bankers encounter painful side effect of working from home. Goldman Sachs and the unhealthy breakfast options
Financial

Morning Coffee: HSBC bankers encounter painful side effect of working from home. Goldman Sachs and the unhealthy breakfast options
1 Mar 2023

1 Mar 2023
Goldman Sachs investor day: six slides that say it all
Financial

Goldman Sachs investor day: six slides that say it all
28 Feb 2023

28 Feb 2023
The euphemism explaining Goldman Sachs' hiring plans for 2023
Financial

The euphemism explaining Goldman Sachs' hiring plans for 2023
28 Feb 2023

28 Feb 2023
