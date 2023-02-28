Deutsche Bank hired one of Credit Suisse's most profitable credit guys

When Credit Suisse let go of Vivek Nahar, its head of high yield sales, in November 2022, there was a sharp intake of breath. Nahar was one of Credit Suisse's top producers: if he could be let go, so could anyone.

Nearly three months after officially leaving CS, however, Nahar has a new role. He's joining Deutsche Bank tomorrow in emerging market sales.

Needless to say, he's not Deutsche Bank's only CS hire. The German bank has fished liberally in the CS credit talent pond and hired everyone from Diego Discepoli, the former head of the CS EMEA credit business, and with Johnny Moore, the incredibly popular former head of global credit at Credit Suisse. Nahar will be among friends.

He will also be among a collection of former Deutsche Bank colleagues. He worked for Deutsche for seven years until 2014, when he joined Credit Suisse.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment anonymously on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)