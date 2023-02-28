Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialHe's baaaack.

Deutsche Bank hired one of Credit Suisse's most profitable credit guys

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank hired one of Credit Suisse's most profitable credit guys

When Credit Suisse let go of Vivek Nahar, its head of high yield sales, in November 2022, there was a sharp intake of breath. Nahar was one of Credit Suisse's top producers: if he could be let go, so could anyone.

Nearly three months after officially leaving CS, however, Nahar has a new role. He's joining Deutsche Bank tomorrow in emerging market sales.

Needless to say, he's not Deutsche Bank's only CS hire. The German bank has fished liberally in the CS credit talent pond and hired everyone from Diego Discepoli, the former head of the CS EMEA credit business, and with Johnny Moore, the incredibly popular former head of global credit at Credit Suisse. Nahar will be among friends. 

He will also be among a collection of former Deutsche Bank colleagues. He worked for Deutsche for seven years until 2014, when he joined Credit Suisse. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment anonymously on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Lead Java Developer - Hedge Fund
Chilmark Search LLC
New York, United States
Compliance Officer - Asset Management
New York, United States
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
Risk Developer
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
New York, United States
Fourier Ltd
Elite Level UI Engineers
Fourier Ltd
New York, United States
Hamilton Barnes
Network Unified Communication Engineer
Hamilton Barnes
Chicago, United States
Stanford Black
UI Engineer – TypeScript / React
Stanford Black
New York, United States
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs has 300 applicants per open position

Goldman Sachs has 300 applicants per open position

Fund hikes pay to $425k per head after big quant and tech hiring

Fund hikes pay to $425k per head after big quant and tech hiring

Deutsche Bank hired one of Credit Suisse's most profitable credit guys

Deutsche Bank hired one of Credit Suisse's most profitable credit guys

Why FAANG engineers transition to fintech easier than bankers

Why FAANG engineers transition to fintech easier than bankers

How Citadel's interns are taught to speak out

How Citadel's interns are taught to speak out

Related articles

How Citadel's interns are taught to speak out
Financial

How Citadel's interns are taught to speak out

28 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"It's absolutely not true that Frankfurt is a village for finance jobs"
Financial

"It's absolutely not true that Frankfurt is a village for finance jobs"

28 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Banker takes preemptive action after accusations of illicit chat. Barclays trader turned artist makes $9m
Financial

Morning Coffee: Banker takes preemptive action after accusations of illicit chat. Barclays trader turned artist makes $9m

28 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse equities business offered new lease of life after job cuts
Financial

Credit Suisse equities business offered new lease of life after job cuts

27 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0