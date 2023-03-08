Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
PayBecause it isn't enough to just say "hedge funds pay well."

20 of London’s top hedge funds – and what they pay

by Zeno Toulon
1 minute ago
2 minute read
20 of London’s top hedge funds – and what they pay

Everyone wants to be at a hedge fund, apparently.

It’s easy to see why. More money than banking and private equity. Less hours too, apparently – even if the jobs aren't always that secure. 

Part of the problem is that smaller hedge funds come and go like the tide – a report from a few years ago by Goldman Sachs found that barely half of funds survive their first decade, and the more money they start with ($250m a few years ago – more now), the better their survival rate.

What does that mean for you? Well, it probably helps to work for bigger funds, and in particular for bigger pods in the multistrategy firms.  

Which are these? We don't have pod by pod data but we’ve trawled through companies house (the UK register of private companies) to pull the compensation and employee numbers for 20 of the biggest hedge funds in the world in London. Their average pay per head is in the chart below. It’s worth noting that these numbers include all staff at the fund, including administrative staff, which pull average pay down significantly. We haven't included partner pay as partners are often corporate entities rather than actual human beings.  

How do you get a job at these funds? Some have graduate schemes, some don’t. Mostly you need a record of exceptional pnl generation within strict risk boundaries. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Do
    Doubter
    12 October 2015

    I don't understand the numbers. Example Odey Asset Management:

    Total compensation pool = 88 employees * 333k = 29,304k
    Compensation pool partners = 20 partners * 4,500k = 90,000k
    Compensation pool non-partners = 29,304k - 90,000k = negative

    Is the average pay per head excluding partners? That would mean that e.g. Och-Ziff data does not include partner pay (and still ~$1m pay per head in 2013)?

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mason Blake
Global Equity Analyst
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
Investment Analyst - Long Only Equities - London
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Fundamental Equity Long/Short - Analyst
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Analyst - Leading Growth Capital Fund (Healthcare & Tech focus)
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Tibra Capital
Quant Trader Junior (Graduate Role) - Relocation to Australia Required
Tibra Capital
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
20 of London’s top hedge funds – and what they pay

20 of London’s top hedge funds – and what they pay

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

"My banker husband has much better work boundaries than I did"

"My banker husband has much better work boundaries than I did"

Moving from Goldman Sachs to crypto: 'It's more inclusive here'

Moving from Goldman Sachs to crypto: 'It's more inclusive here'

Morning Coffee: Do banking jobs only interest mediocre 22-year-olds now? Life inside the fintech pressure cooker

Morning Coffee: Do banking jobs only interest mediocre 22-year-olds now? Life inside the fintech pressure cooker

Related articles

The biggest hedge funds in Paris, and who's hiring
Financial

The biggest hedge funds in Paris, and who's hiring

8 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The hedge fund that spends most on perks: revealed
Pay

The hedge fund that spends most on perks: revealed

23 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
10 top performing Hong Kong hedge funds, and who they employ
Financial

10 top performing Hong Kong hedge funds, and who they employ

31 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Bank by bank these are salaries for analysts, associates and VPs on Wall Street
Pay

Bank by bank these are salaries for analysts, associates and VPs on Wall Street

6 Mar 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
2