Standard Chartered's latest Hong Kong MD returned from America

Standard Chartered has added a new managing director in Hong Kong, and hired him from America.

Nick Huang joined the bank as an MD and regional head of client coverage for Asia, based in Hong Kong. Huang, who is from Taiwan, spent just over a year in the US working for East West Bank, a specialist lender that serves the Chinese American community. He previously spent four years at JPMorgan in Shanghai.

Huang's arrival comes after Standard Chartered reported strong results for 2022 and paid over €1m to the largest number of people since 2019. The bank is clearly continuing to hire even while some US banks slow recruitment to cut costs. It's also adding to its private banking and wealth management footprint in Hong Kong, and intends to add at least another 300-500 wealth management employees there.

