Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay... But who is the mysterious banker with the €13m prize?

Standard Chartered pay: the most millionaires since 2019

by Zeno Toulon
1 minute ago
2 minute read
Standard Chartered pay: the most millionaires since 2019

Standard Chartered’s annual report for 2022 was released today, and the results are… Somewhat surprising.

The London-based and Asia-focused bank performed pretty darn well in 2022. On a constant currency basis, pre-tax profit in the corporate and investment bank rose 38% year-on-year, fuelled by strength in macro trading (up 40%) and transaction banking (up 80%). The amount Standard Chartered paid its highest earners also shot up – although the number of these high earners (called Material Risk Takers, or MRTs) declined slightly.

A “material risk taker” is defined as an employee who has a “material impact on the risk impact of the firm”, and at Standard Chartered that refers to a variety of shot callers at the bank, as well as “traders and senior colleagues in financial markets” who earn more than £660k ($796k).

Although the number of MRTs at the bank fell from 608 to 580, around 5%, the average compensation of those MRTs rose from $979k to $1.1m. The pay rise was driven in large part by the 22% increase in variable compensation (bonuses), as average fixed salaries in fact fell slightly.

The number of Standard Chartered employees earning over €1m ($1.1m) also increased significantly – from 175 to 250, an increase of 43%. It’s even higher than the pre-pandemic high of 199 reported at the start of 2020 (when legislation came into place that obliged banks to post information about MRTs).

The bank also paid one person a sum over €13m ($13.9m), a sum significantly higher than CEO Bill Winter’s £5.5m ($6.6m) pay for the year. It didn’t identify who exactly got the spectacular package, but a clue might be found in the investment bank, which paid out significantly more to its MRTs than the bank did on average.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
Linux Systems Engineer - Chicago- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Chicago, United States
Oxford Knight
Network Engineer - Chicago or Austin- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Chicago, United States
Oxford Knight
Network Engineer - Chicago or Austin- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Austin, United States
Oxford Knight
Software Engineers - New York- Systematic Quant Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Maverick Trading
Stock/Options Trader - Remote - NC-Charlotte
Maverick Trading
Charlotte, United States
Maverick Trading
Stock/Options Trader - Remote - MI-Detroit
Maverick Trading
Detroit, United States
Top Articles
Standard Chartered pay: the most millionaires since 2019

Standard Chartered pay: the most millionaires since 2019

JPMorgan bankers & traders upset by new personal phone rule

JPMorgan bankers & traders upset by new personal phone rule

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank discovers Morgan Stanley's way of cutting pay. The bag carrying job that gets you to the top of BlackRock

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank discovers Morgan Stanley's way of cutting pay. The bag carrying job that gets you to the top of BlackRock

Does it really cost $S500k for a family to get by in Singapore?

Does it really cost $S500k for a family to get by in Singapore?

Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami

Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank discovers Morgan Stanley's way of cutting pay. The bag carrying job that gets you to the top of BlackRock
Pay

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank discovers Morgan Stanley's way of cutting pay. The bag carrying job that gets you to the top of BlackRock

16 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Barclays' bonuses for top bankers and traders down 22%
Pay

Barclays' bonuses for top bankers and traders down 22%

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Hedge fund Millennium said to pay new hires $60m. How to handle a boss who emails at 2am
Pay

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund Millennium said to pay new hires $60m. How to handle a boss who emails at 2am

14 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
The boutique bank paying $800k+ is still hiring
Pay

The boutique bank paying $800k+ is still hiring

13 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3