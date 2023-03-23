Singapore tech salaries: Engineering vs Data Science

Singapore's technology sector is a bustling one, home to a number of big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan as well as a growing hive of fintechs. In and amongst this is an ever high demand for top engineering talent.

But which field is likely to get you the most? Data Science was once lauded as a place to earn the biggest salaries but has since seen its pay align more closely with that of software engineering.

Recruitment firm Nicoll Curtin offers insights into the pay discrepancies between the two fields in its 2023 Singapore salary survey.

It's not finance specific. But while it's clear there's not too much in it between the two fields at a senior level, there are some interesting observations to be had. For example, a head of engineering surprisingly has the potential to earn more than a head of data science. However, the data science role has the higher minimum expected salary.

Data scientists in Singapore are most comparable in pay to staff engineers. They have the same minimum expected salary, but the best ones can earn more.

However, engineers earn more still. An infrastructure engineer can expect to earn $144k at the high end; cloud, site reliability and devops engineers can all earn up to $250k instead.

Engineering salaries for VPs at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan tend to fall within the mid-level of the salary range above. A full-stack engineer at fintech payments unicorn Stripe in Singapore could earn $150k.

